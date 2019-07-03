Malaysia welcomes Middle East low cost carrier Air Arabia

by AFIQ AZIZ / pic by RAZAK GHAZALI

Malaysia welcomes the first and largest low cost carrier (LCC) from Middle East and North Africa, Air Arabia.

The seven-hour flight between KL and Sharjah, UAE is the first direct flight by a LCC connecting Malaysia with the Arabian gulf.

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) Group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said currently Air Arabia operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The airline is touted to be the largest low-cost airline in Central Asia and North Africa connecting over 170 destinations across Asia, Africa and Europe.

“The vast connectivity will be very beneficial to our passengers. At the same time we are also proud to partner Air Arabia in promoting Malaysia as a preferred holiday destination for the Emiratis and the global community,” he said during the inaugural flight landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamadin Ketapi said the new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations, while providing tourist with value for money option to travel from KL to gulf countries and beyond.

“We target to have 337,100 tourist from West Asia region, and I believe that the establishment of Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Kuala Lumpur route will certainly help with increasing tourist arrivals from this region,” he said.

The seven hour direct flight, which started July 1st, operates with the brand new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with a capacity of 215 passengers on each flight.